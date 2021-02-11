Roth CH Acquisition I (NASDAQ:ROCH) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:ROCH) shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.73. 322,337 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 233,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $995,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $995,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

