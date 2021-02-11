Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.88. Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 455,238 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$84.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28.

About Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM)

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. It engages in the acquisition of equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies, private companies, or other entities. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016.

