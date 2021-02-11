Royal Bank of Canada Raises FirstService (TSE:FSV) Price Target to C$160.00

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$160.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FSV. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$160.00.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of TSE FSV traded down C$4.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$191.57. The stock had a trading volume of 47,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,313. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$176.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$171.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. FirstService has a twelve month low of C$83.36 and a twelve month high of C$198.70. The firm has a market cap of C$8.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.40.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.