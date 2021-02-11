Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.48

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 3254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

ROYMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital raised Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

