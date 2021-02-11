Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) Hits New 52-Week High at $479.70

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 479.70 ($6.27) and last traded at GBX 451.90 ($5.90), with a volume of 439549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425.70 ($5.56).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMG. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 568 ($7.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 288.50 ($3.77).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 379.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 278.47.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

