RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms recently commented on RPT. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp upgraded RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Compass Point upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

RPT Realty stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $822.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $14.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 29.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 71.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

