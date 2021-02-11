RSM US Wealth Management LLC Acquires 22,058 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,058 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.0% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782,759 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,630 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,791 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $170,689,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.05. The stock had a trading volume of 108,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,735. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average is $87.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

