RSM US Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 955,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.2% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $45,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.26. 322,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,275,226. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $49.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.