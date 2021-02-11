RSM US Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $816,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of MO traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.24. 264,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,041,727. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.10. The stock has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 120.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

