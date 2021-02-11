RSM US Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,898 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.1% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.66.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $240,834.00. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.35. 285,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,991,152. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $124.61. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.