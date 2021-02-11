RSM US Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,742,000 after purchasing an additional 81,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,761,000 after acquiring an additional 432,182 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,617 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,188 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,679,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,360,000 after buying an additional 266,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.50. 373,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,559,067. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average of $56.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

