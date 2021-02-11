RSM US Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,258 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 6.3% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $89,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,711,000 after buying an additional 80,728 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,293,000 after purchasing an additional 297,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,147,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,461,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $252.57. 29,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,598. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

