RSM US Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CSX by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,672,000 after buying an additional 1,929,160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CSX by 19,862.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,034,000 after purchasing an additional 833,641 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE raised its holdings in CSX by 396.9% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 829,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,395,000 after purchasing an additional 662,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.81. The stock had a trading volume of 162,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,116. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.40. The company has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

