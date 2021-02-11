RSM US Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $25,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $331.81. 14,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,234. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.13 and a 200 day moving average of $254.71. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

