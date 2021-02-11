RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

IVE traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $132.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,546. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $133.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.39 and a 200-day moving average of $120.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

