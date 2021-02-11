RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 61.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.10. The company had a trading volume of 327,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,869,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.81. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

