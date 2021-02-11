RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,855 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,335,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 502.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 408,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,172,000 after acquiring an additional 340,489 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,691.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 122,245 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,766.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 88,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 289,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 60,118 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,661. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.