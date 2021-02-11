RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,261,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,834,000 after acquiring an additional 658,340 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 941,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,583,000 after purchasing an additional 616,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,628,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,817,000 after acquiring an additional 394,178 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in International Business Machines by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,991,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,924,000 after buying an additional 386,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,174,000 after buying an additional 279,308 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.03. The stock had a trading volume of 145,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151,000. The stock has a market cap of $107.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $155.60.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

