RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $8.44 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,659,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,015 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,460,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,745,240. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $75.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

