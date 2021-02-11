RSM US Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $390.54. 197,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,162. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $379.09 and a 200 day moving average of $354.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $393.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.