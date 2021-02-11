RSM US Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,341 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $22,295,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,599,000. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,159,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,291,000 after buying an additional 165,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,226.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 174,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,144,000 after buying an additional 161,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,127. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $98.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.54.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

