RSM US Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302,893 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 1.6% of RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. RSM US Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $21,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,343,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,795,000 after purchasing an additional 418,031 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 785.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 320,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 284,183 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,624.0% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 281,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 270,925 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,099,000. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,039,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 122,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,614. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

