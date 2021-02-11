RSM US Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,557 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after buying an additional 1,758,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after purchasing an additional 752,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,121,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $240,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,725 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 690,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $164,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 610,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $144,967,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.96.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $247.98. The stock had a trading volume of 20,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,240. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $258.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

