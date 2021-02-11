Rubic (RBC) Price Tops $0.54 on Major Exchanges

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, Rubic has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rubic has a market capitalization of $53.32 million and $4.58 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rubic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00051704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.71 or 0.00256196 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00096191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00077079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00083318 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00060840 BTC.

Rubic Token Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,700,000 tokens. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange

Buying and Selling Rubic

Rubic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.