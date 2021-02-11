Rupee Trading Up 27.9% This Week (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 27.9% against the dollar. Rupee has a total market cap of $59,873.32 and approximately $31.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,098,700 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

