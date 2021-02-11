Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Down 1.9% This Week

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupiah Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00057157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.40 or 0.01073436 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00054485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.83 or 0.05398294 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00019971 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00026680 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004153 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00034544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

IDRT is a token. It launched on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,774,146,176 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Token Trading

Rupiah Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

