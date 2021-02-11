Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,195,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,479 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 2.18% of Rush Enterprises worth $49,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,585,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 434,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 266,205 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 21.7% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 680,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,385,000 after acquiring an additional 121,217 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 136,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 111,862 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 98,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $396,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $41.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

