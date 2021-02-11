RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) (FRA:RWE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.84

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) (FRA:RWE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.84 and traded as high as $35.11. RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) shares last traded at $33.99, with a volume of 5,518,024 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RWE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.50 ($44.12) price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWE.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €35.93 ($42.27).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.84.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production.

