Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,817 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Ryder System worth $28,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Ryder System by 15.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ryder System by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ryder System by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Ryder System stock opened at $69.14 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

