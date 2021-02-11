Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.15-4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.06. Ryder System also updated its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-0.60 EPS.
Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.60. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.98.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.
About Ryder System
Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.
