Ryder System (NYSE:R) Trading Down 5.6%

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $62.77 and last traded at $65.30. 1,035,298 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 446,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on R. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ryder System by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Ryder System by 15.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

