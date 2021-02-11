Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. Ryder System also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.15-4.65 EPS.

NYSE R opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $70.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ryder System from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.90.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

