RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.20. RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 43,010 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.

RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.10 million for the quarter.

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals. The company sells its products through its retail stores and wholesale accounts, as well as ryu.com, an e-commerce site.

