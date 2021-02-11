Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) Insider Anneka Kingan Buys 56 Shares

Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) (LON:SBRE) insider Anneka Kingan acquired 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($196.08).

On Monday, January 11th, Anneka Kingan bought 53 shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (SBRE.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.72) per share, for a total transaction of £151.05 ($197.35).

Shares of LON:SBRE opened at GBX 261.50 ($3.42) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £653.75 million and a PE ratio of 15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 155.64 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 335 ($4.38). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 272.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 261.49.

Sabre Insurance Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

