Safe 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $154,340.00 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and $154,340.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe has traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001369 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

