Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.78.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SB. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE SB opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $231.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Safe Bulkers Company Profile
Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.
