Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SB. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $231.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 98,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 29,742 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the third quarter worth about $101,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

