Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Trading Up 9.7%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) was up 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 960,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 682,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.
A number of research analysts recently commented on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.78.
The company has a market capitalization of $254.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25.
About Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)
Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.
Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.