Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Trading Up 9.7%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) was up 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 960,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 682,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $254.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 251.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

