SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Hits $2.71 on Major Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $472,108.36 and approximately $55,763.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00005694 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 29% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00051710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.65 or 0.00260408 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00093531 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00075663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00084197 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,916.72 or 0.94596035 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

SAFE DEAL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

