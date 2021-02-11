SafeCapital (SCAP) Trading Up 26.8% Over Last Week

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 11th. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $93,800.05 and approximately $1.07 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 26.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025729 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001080 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000092 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001821 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

