SafeInsure Price Hits $0.0151 on Top Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $306,441.11 and approximately $1.81 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00025225 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001034 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001821 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,267,443 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

