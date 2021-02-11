Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Short Interest Down 95.0% in January

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the January 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of SFSHF traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.58. 108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31. Safestore has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $11.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SFSHF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Peel Hunt raised Safestore to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

