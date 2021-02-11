Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) (LON:SFE) Insider Michael Gallacher Buys 120,240 Shares

Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) (LON:SFE) insider Michael Gallacher purchased 120,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £49,298.40 ($64,408.68).

Shares of Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) stock opened at GBX 39.25 ($0.51) on Thursday. Safestyle UK plc has a 1 year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 59 ($0.77). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 39.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 36.45. The company has a market cap of £53.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Safestyle UK plc (SFE.L) Company Profile

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 36 sales branches and 12 installation depots.

