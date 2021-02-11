Safex Token (SFT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $14,587.00

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $22.70 million and $14,587.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000564 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Token Trading

Safex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

