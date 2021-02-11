SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). SailPoint Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SailPoint Technologies.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAIL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

NYSE:SAIL traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,902. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,289.71 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.49. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $63.38.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $314,606.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,304.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $68,106.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,427.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,078 shares of company stock worth $4,389,599. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 65,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

