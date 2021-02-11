Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Shares Down 12%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s share price fell 12% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.64. 4,622,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 3,575,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $62.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.01.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 155.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

