salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 2.5% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $18,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.95. 133,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,280,027. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,114,755 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

