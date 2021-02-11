SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.58

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $5.56. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 377,275 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $188.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth $868,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,067,845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 157,302 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had 1,013 net producing wells; and approximately 511,000 net acres under lease, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 89.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.

