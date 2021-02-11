SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,482. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.12. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.25.

Get SandRidge Mississippian Trust I alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.