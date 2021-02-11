SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (OTCMKTS:SDRMU) versus Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Critical Analysis

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (OTCMKTS:SDRMU) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 3.33, suggesting that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 390.3%. Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Murphy Oil pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Murphy Oil has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Murphy Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0 0 0 0 N/A Murphy Oil 2 8 5 0 2.20

Murphy Oil has a consensus price target of $14.39, suggesting a potential downside of 0.81%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Murphy Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust II $10.15 million 0.63 $5.88 million N/A N/A Murphy Oil $2.83 billion 0.79 $1.15 billion $0.87 16.68

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 46.24% 23.94% 23.94% Murphy Oil -46.10% -3.06% -1.40%

Summary

Murphy Oil beats SandRidge Mississippian Trust II on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II holds royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company's properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber; and Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas. As of December 31, 2019, its properties consisted of royalty interests in the initial wells and 173 additional wells. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

