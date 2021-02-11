Sanofi Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Sanofi in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges expects that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.00. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $120.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

